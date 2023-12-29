Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

