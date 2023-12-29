Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

