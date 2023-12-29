Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

