Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $60.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

