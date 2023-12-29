Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

