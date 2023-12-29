Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

