Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,742,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,406,000 after buying an additional 1,874,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

