Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

