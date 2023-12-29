Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.