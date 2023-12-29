Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 729 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

