Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.