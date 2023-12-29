PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

