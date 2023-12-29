PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $118,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

