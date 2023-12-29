PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,340 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,062,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

