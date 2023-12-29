Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,550.00

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,550 ($45.11) and last traded at GBX 3,541.10 ($44.99), with a volume of 18754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,530 ($44.85).
Pershing Square Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,012.90. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 65.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89.
Pershing Square Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is 367.13%.
About Pershing Square
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
