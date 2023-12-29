Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $343,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 40,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 986,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 318,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 79.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

