PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGTI stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $68,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,339,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,893,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,025. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.