Philip Rivard Sells 5,097 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73.
WCN stock opened at C$196.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$169.72 and a one year high of C$201.97. The stock has a market cap of C$50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$186.65.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.7172168 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
