Philip Rivard Sells 5,097 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73.

WCN stock opened at C$196.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$169.72 and a one year high of C$201.97. The stock has a market cap of C$50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$186.65.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.7172168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 36.38%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

