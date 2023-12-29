PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

