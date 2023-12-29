Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,885 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,820,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

