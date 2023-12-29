Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

NYSE PINS opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,473 shares of company stock worth $2,760,918. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

