PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) Insider Tim Williams Buys 20,000 Shares

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) insider Tim Williams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,287.17).

Shares of PIP stock opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 0.28. PipeHawk plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.34.

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions, rail industry solutions, and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; Automation and Test System Solutions; and Rail Trackside Solutions segments.

