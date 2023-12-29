PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) Insider Tim Williams Buys 20,000 Shares

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) insider Tim Williams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,287.17).
PipeHawk Price Performance
Shares of PIP stock opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 0.28. PipeHawk plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.34.
PipeHawk Company Profile
