Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $12.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

