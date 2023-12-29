Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 1.9%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 35,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,104,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

