Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.0% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

