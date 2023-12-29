Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $46.50 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $367.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

