Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

