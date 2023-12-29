Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

