Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 80,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progyny Trading Down 0.0 %

Progyny stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.