Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $67.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

