Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.26

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 12893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

