Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $307.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.30. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

