PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $103.49 on Friday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

