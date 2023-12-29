Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 371,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

