PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 2,760.0% in December

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 2,760.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

PURE opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 192.12% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

