Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

