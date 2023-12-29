Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised by Zacks Research

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.53 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

