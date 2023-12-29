Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.15 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

