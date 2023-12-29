Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.