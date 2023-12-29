Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut by Analyst

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

