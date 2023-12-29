Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

First Busey Stock Down 0.0 %

BUSE stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

