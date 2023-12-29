Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HAFC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

