Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Cut by Analyst

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Avidbank Company Profile

AVBH opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.