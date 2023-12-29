QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
