Qtum Price Hits $3.45 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Qtum has a total market cap of $361.48 million and $66.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00008049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.99 or 0.05523526 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00097611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

