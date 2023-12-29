RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

