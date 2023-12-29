Raymond James Raises Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $15.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.06 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

