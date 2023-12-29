RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.25) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RayzeBio in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.47). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RayzeBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RayzeBio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYZB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

RayzeBio stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. RayzeBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $84,488,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

