RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $286.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.91 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

