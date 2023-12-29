Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $619.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 619.50 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 613.50 ($7.80), with a volume of 15942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616.50 ($7.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.71) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.25 ($7.79).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 539.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.98, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.75), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,819.57). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,532.40). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.75), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,819.57). 20.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

